Hampton Roads trash pickup changes for 4th of July

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – While you may be expecting a trash pickup on Wednesday, it’s July 4th, and many cities have changed up their scheduled pickup for the holiday.

Below is a list of trash pickup changes for cities and counties in our viewing area.

Trash pickup changes for 4th of July:

Norfolk:

Trash pickups scheduled for Wednesday, July 4, is rescheduled for collection on Monday, July 2.

Virginia Beach:

Wednesday routes will be collected on Thursday,

Thursday routes will be collected on Friday

Friday routes will be collected on Saturday.​​

Wednesday, July 4 collections made on Thursday, July 5

Thursday, July 5 collections made on Friday, July 6

Friday, July 6 collections made on Saturday, July 7

Wednesday will be collected on Thursday

Thursday will be collected on Friday

Friday will be collected on Saturday (Businesses will still be collected on Tuesday and Friday)

Newport News: Solid waste collections – Wednesday and Thursday’s collections delayed one day; Monday and Tuesday’s collection as scheduled.

There is no regular recycling, refuse, bulk trash or yard waste collection on Wednesday. Further details were not provided.

Regular schedule for all trash pickup