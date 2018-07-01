Firefighters in Norfolk respond to apartment fire

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk firefighters responded to an apartment fire Saturday afternoon.

Fire units were dispatched just before 5 p.m for a report of smoke coming from the walls of an apartment in the 700 block of C Avenue.

Fire officials say the first crew arrived to find smoke coming from the roof of the two-story apartment building. After further investigation, crews found a small fire in the wall and ceiling area of a second floor apartment.

The fire was quickly contained and extinguished.

All residents were able to exit the building safely before firefighters arrived.

The resident of the apartment unit involved is displaced due to smoke and fire damage. The owner of the building is assisting with making living arrangements until repairs can be made. All other tenants of the building will be able to return to their apartments.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

