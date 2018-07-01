Boater airlifted after two boats collide in Gloucester Co.

Gloucester County, Va. – A boater in Gloucester County had to be airlifted after two boats collided at the mouth of Sarah Creek around 1 p.m. Sunday.

The crash victim that was airlifted is in critical condition, say officials.

The Virginia Marine Resource Commission said that a larger boat hit a smaller boat with two adults on it. The critically injured boater was on the smaller of the two boats and is currently being treated at Riverside Hospital.

No injuries were reported on the larger boat.

The crash is still being investigated by the Virginia Marine Resource Commision.

