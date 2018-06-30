Virginia Beach native receives Navy excellence award

CHARLESTON, S.C. – A Salem High School graduate is making great strides professionally for herself and the United States Navy.

Brianesisha Eure, a computer scientist for the Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center in Charleston, South Carolina, received the annual DON IM/IT Excellence Award for Rising Star of the Year.

The Navy says the award recognizes those for displaying visionary thinking, innovation and superior leadership skills in delivering IT to support the DON’s ( Department of the Navy Information Management/Information Technology) mission.

“I am extremely honored to receive this award, especially so early in my career with SSC Atlantic,” said Eure. “It has been a thrilling experience to be able to deliver impactful results in such a short timeframe supporting the DHA EIDS PMO. I could not have done it without the support of the integrated product team, my cyber team, and fellow ‘SPAWARRIORS,’ to include my mentor Sean Perryman.”

Eure’s position as an information systems security manage has allowed her to manage a complex architecture and infrastructure of more than 300 servers with services including multiple solutions of big data analytics, data visualizations, data warehousing, virtual desktops and web services.

Eure received the award, in part, due to her work in significantly reducing Assured Compliance Assessment Solution software vulnerabilities, Security Technical Implementation Guide findings and open plan of action and milestone items, according to the Navy.

“Her mentoring has extended to additional process documents and ‘Q&A’ sessions for all Defense Health Agency ISSMs on Risk Management Framework lessons learned,” said Shannon Cole, Eure’s supervisor, and information systems security tier 3 competency lead. “Brianeisha’s efforts to document processes, automate administration and improve visibility greatly increased the cyber resilience of the enclave. And for that we are truly appreciative.”

The award was presented by Navy Cyber Security Division Director Rear Adm. Danelle Barrett, Acting DON Chief Information Officer (CIO) Dr. Kelly Fletcher, and Marine Corps Acting Director Command, Control, Communications and Computers and CIO Ken Bible.

SSC Atlantic provides systems engineering and acquisition to deliver information warfare capabilities to the naval, joint and national warfighter through the acquisition, development, integration, production, test, deployment, and sustainment of interoperable command, control, communication, computers, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (C4ISR), cyber and information technology (IT) capabilities.