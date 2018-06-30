Virginia ABC awards Portsmouth Police $2,500 for alcohol education, prevention program

RICHMOND, Va. – Fifteen universities and community organizations will benefit from a recent grant given by Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC).

The Portsmouth Police Department is one of the state community organizations that will be receiving part of the $117,000 given by Virginia ABC through its Authority Education and Prevention grants.

Portsmouth Police will receive $2,500. The details of the program are not known to News 3 currently, but we are working to get them.

Officials with Virginia ABC are hoping that the money will help reduce underage and high-risk drinking in their schools and neighborhoods.

“The rewards from this program expand far beyond the 11-month grant cycle,” said Virginia ABC Chief

Executive Officer Travis Hill.

Virginia ABC says that the funds can go to a variety of ways in educating those in the commonwealth about the dangers of alcohol including, social marketing and media campaigns, to community meetings and compliance checks, award recipients proposed creative plans to help

improve awareness, education and prevention of alcohol misuse in their communities.

“We’re looking forward to supporting these new initiatives from a diverse group of partners that share our mission to promote healthy communities by preventing underage and high-risk drinking,” added Hill.

For more information about the Virginia ABC grant program, click here.

Other Virginia organizations that received money included:

 Emory & Henry College, Washington County ($9,950)

 Ferrum College ($9,060)

 Hanover Cares, Hanover County ($10,000)

 Lord Fairfax Community College Police Department, Shenandoah Valley/Piedmont regions ($7,495)

 Nia Incorporated of Greater Richmond ($5,500)

 Radford University ($9,375)

 Radford Youth Adult Partnership ($5,500)

 Region Ten Community Services Board, Charlottesville ($7,150)

 Rockbridge Area Community Services ($10,000)

 SAFE Inc., Chesterfield County ($8,700)

 Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition of Alexandria ($7,996)

 University of Richmond ($9,000)

 University of Virginia Office of Health Promotion, Charlottesville ($5,000)

 Virginia College Alcohol Leadership Council ($10,000)