State officials: Va. Beach Schools special needs education program under investigation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Department of Education is investigating Virginia Beach Public Schools for allegedly failing to meet the educational needs of its special needs students, including not providing Individualized Education Plans (IEP’s).

According to a release from VDOE, the multiple schools in the district that are involved in the investigation are Three Oaks, Brookwood, Red Mill and Thalia elementary schools; Brandon and Corporate Landing middle schools; along with Ocean Laks and Tallwood high schools.

The allegations in the investigation against VBPS includes failing to further evaluate students with special needs, not implementing certain educational programs for special needs students, not providing safety and security of special needs students and the failure to, “comply with the regulatory mandates of special education pertaining to student records.”

“Because of the broad nature and scope of the investigation, we anticipate that an on-site investigation will be required. We will also establish a timeline for written responses to the allegations in this complaint and to other specific students who may be identified in the course of this investigation,” said VDOE in the conclusion of the documents acquired by News 3.

VDOE will issue its findings by August 21.

To view the documents provided by the Virginia Department of Education, click here.

More information to come.

Stay with News 3 for updates.