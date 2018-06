PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. – The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that happened Saturday evening.

According to Sheriff Randy Cartwright, a man was killed just before 7 p.m. near Esclip and Dry Ridge Roads.

The homicide is still under investigation and we are working to determine more details.

The manner of death has not been released.

Stay with News 3 for updates.