Loyal to his Norfolk soil, LaRoy Reynolds hosts annual youth football camp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Home is where the heart is for LaRoy Reynolds. The Norfolk native and new Philadelphia Eagles linebacker was back in the area for his annual 'Dawg House' youth football camp at Lakewood Park.

Along with help from former high school, college, and pro teammates, Reynolds coached hundreds of kids grades kindergarten through 12th grade in on-field drills and races.

As a player who went undrafted, Reynolds knows that the odds are slim to make it to the NFL, but with a vision like his, anything is possible. "When I was around 10, 11, 12 years old, I told myself I was going to the NFL," said Reynolds.

His message to campers was to have belief in themselves. "Being able to see this and say 'you know what? I might have a camp 20 years from now."

Reynolds was joined by fellow Hampton Roads NFL pros Kam Chancellor and B.W. Webb.