× First Warning Forecast: Tracking dangerous heat over the next few days

High pressure keeping us hot and dry today. It will remain in control for Sunday. Expect mostly clear skies overnight with warm conditions. Lows will drop into the mid 70s with humid conditions.

Another hot one on Sunday. It will be very similar to Saturday with highs in the low 90s. We only have a 5 percent chance for a pop-up shower or storm since we will be dealing with lots of heat and humidity.

Expect dry conditions to start the work week with highs in the low and mid 90s under clear to partly cloudy skies. We will continue to see an increase in humidity, so it will actually feel a little hotter on Monday than Sunday. Expect heat index values in the triple digits.

Tuesday is looking dry with highs near 90. Temperatures will start trending closer to normal for the remainder of the week, which means highs mainly in the upper 80s.

Fourth of July is looking mostly dry. We are keeping a slight 20 percent chance for a pop-up shower or storm. We’ll keep an eye on it. A little bit better of a chance on Thursday.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (Code Orange)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity expected

Meteorologist April Loveland

