Firefighters respond to kitchen fire in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Units from Williamsburg, James City County and York County Fire Departments responded to a kitchen fire at 14 Bassett Street Saturday morning.

According to officials, crews were dispatched at 10 a.m. and arrived at the scene to find smoke coming from the eaves of a duplex.

14 firefighters responded and quickly extinguished the fire inside a kitchen in one of the duplex units. The fire was under control at 10:08 a.m.

No one was home at the time of the fire. Four adults and one child are temporarily displaced due to the fire.

The fire is being investigated by the Williamsburg Fire Department Community Risk Reduction Team.