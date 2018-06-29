WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? back to back episodes, Monday 7/2 starting at 9pm on WGNT 27

Posted 4:40 pm, June 29, 2018, by , Updated at 04:39PM, June 29, 2018

Whose Line Is It Anyway? — “Greg Proops 1 — Image WL602_ Greg Proops1 _0007.jpg — Pictured: Ryan Stiles — Photo: Richard Foreman/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved

WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

“Greg Proops 1” — (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

 

THE LAUGHS KEEP ON COMING Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Greg Proops, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience.  The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs.  After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode.  Directed by Geraldine Dowd (602).     Original airdate 7/2/2018.

Whose Line Is It Anyway? — “Marisol Nichols” — Image WL510_ Marisol Nichols_0002.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Colin Mochrie, Marisol Nichols, Wayne Brady and Ryan Stiles — Photo: Patrick Wymore/The CW — ÃÂ© 2017 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved

“Marisol Nichols”— (9:30-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DL) (HDTV)

A RIVER OF COMEDY — WITH GUEST STAR APPEARANCE BY MARISOL NICHOLS (“RIVERDALE”) Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Jonathan Mangum, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience.  The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs.  After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode.  Directed by Geraldine Dowd (#510).     Original airdate 9/21/2017.