VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Strike Fighter Squadron 87 is a United States Navy strike fighter squadron based at Naval Air Station Oceana nicknamed the Golden Warriors, and they are the squadron of the month for June!

The squadron's call sign is War Party.

The Golden Warriors were established in 1968 as Attack Squadron 87, the first to fly the A-7B Corsair II from NAS Cecil Field, Florida.

VFA-87 flies the Boeing F/A-18E Super Hornet.