Security cameras capture Norfolk vandals knocking down yard decorations, banging on doors

NORFOLK, Va. – The Nottingham’s have lived in their Bayview home for the last 10 years, but last night, they experienced a terrifying first.

In the middle of the night they said vandals came into their yard, knocked over their property and banged on their door several times.

According to Hex Nottingham, he and his family were asleep the first loud bang woke and scared his pregnant wife. Quickly, he says he went to the door, but didn’t see anything, until another loud bang came from the other side of the door.

The Nottingham’s have surveillance video which captured two men coming to their door and knocking over their lawn decorations. Nottingham says some of the items have spiritual value to him and family, making the incident even more upsetting.

While no one was hurt in the vandalism or door knocking, Nottingham says he still wants to know who the men are and what their intentions were.

If you recognize the men in the surveillance video take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.