Virginia Beach Police ask for help locating food truck stolen from church parking lot

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police are asking the community for help in identifying the suspect who stole a food truck from the Church of the Ascension parking lot on Princess Anne Road.

The owner of the truck told News 3 he noticed it missing on June 21.

He said the business was his livelihood and the truck was parked there for a month before it was stolen.

The trailer has “La Cucina Di Sophia” written on one side and “A Taste of Italy” written on the other side.

There are green, white, and red Italian flag logos on the sides and back door.

Police said the trailer bears VA tag CT753644.

