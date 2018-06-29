Police: During Va. Beach pursuit man drives, runs and swims to flee troopers

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A man has been charged after running and swimming away from police Thursday evening.

Around 5:30 p.m., Thursday a Virginia State Trooper tried to stop a 2008 Jeep Cherokee for reckless driving.

This was in Virginia Beach in the westbound lanes of I-264 at Lynnhaven Parkway. The driver refused to stop and a pursuit was initiated, troopers said.

The Jeep exited the interstate at the Rosemont Road, turning onto Virginia Beach Boulevard and continued until the driver reached Oconee Avenue where he stopped the vehicle in an apartment complex culdesac.

Virginia State Police said the driver then ran and jumped into a nearby canal, swimming across to the another adjoining neighborhood.

The Virginia Beach Police Department was called to help and a K-9 unit tracked the suspect, locating him hiding in shrubbery.

James Eric Hill was charged with reckless driving in general, reckless driving by speed, felony evade and elude, and driving while revoked, among other violations.