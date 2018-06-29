PENN & TELLER: FOOL US, Friday 7/6 at WGNT 27

Penn & Teller: Fool Us — “The Rematch” — Image Number: PEN502_9831.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Vinny Grosso and Alyson Hannigan — Photo: Jacob Kepler/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

 

“The Rematch” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

 

TAKE TWO — Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out.  Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.  The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets.  The magicians featured in the episode include Vinny Grosso, Morgan & West, Paul Gertner & Eric Jones.  Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#502).  Original airdate 7/2/2018.