News 3 This Morning faces off in a burger battle – get their recipes here

NORFOLK, Va. – The News 3 This Morning team got behind the grill this week and faced off in a burger battle.

Blaine, Jessica, Kristen, Myles and Erica all brought their favorite burger recipes to the table to see who had the most delicious!

All morning Friday we introduced the recipes ahead of the big winner reveal which will be on News 3 on WGNT starting at 8 a.m.

Here are their secret recipes:

Myles Henderson’s Pimento Cheeseburgers with Bacon Jam

Ingredients:

Bacon Jam

¼ pound slab bacon, finely diced

½ small onion, finely chopped

2 tablespoons brewed coffee

1 ½ tablespoon soy sauce

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

Salt

Pepper

Pimento Cheese

6 ounces sharp cheddar cheese, shredded

2 ounces crème cheese, room temperature

1/3 cup mayonnaise

¼ cup drained and chopped jarred pimentos

½ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

Garlic powder

Red pepper

Pepper

Burgers

1 ½ pounds ground chuck (80/20)

Worcestershire sauce

Garlic salt

Pepper

Potato Rolls

Dill pickles

Instructions

Make bacon jam

In a medium skillet, cook the bacon over moderate heat, until crisp. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate to drain. Drain all but 1 tablespoon of the bacon fat from the skillet. Add the onion and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened. Return bacon to skillet along with coffee, soy sauce, vinegar, and both sugars. Cook over moderate heat, stirring until the liquid is reduced and the jam is thick and glossy. Season with salt and pepper. Store in small bowl and let cool to room temperature.

Make pimento cheese

In a medium bowl, combine all ingredients. Store in refrigerator.

Place cooked burgers on each roll bottom. Top with pimento cheese, then bacon jam, then pickle.

Jessica’s “Flax Queen” Eggplant Slider

Ingredients:

Buns (makes up to six pairs of “buns”)

2 large eggplants sliced into 1-inch thick buns

Spray on both sides with olive oil

Season on both sides with pepper and garlic salt to taste (go easy on the salt)

Grill for approximately four minutes on each side

Patties (makes up to six patties)

1 pack of lean ground turkey meat

1 one large egg

1/2 cup milled flax seed

1 tablespoon of turmeric

1 teaspoon of garlic salt

1 teaspoon of cayenne pepper

2 tablespoons parsley

Mix all ingredients into ground turkey meat

Grill until meat meets safety standards (USDA recommends 160 ºF)

Toppings

Sliced tomatoes

Mashed avocado

Ketchup (low sodium and no sugar added preferred)

Enjoy this healthy, low-carb summer cookout treat!

Erica Greenway’s Super Simple Burger Recipe

Ingredients:

Ground beef

Season salt

Pepper Jack cheese

Hawaiian sweet rolls

Pickles

Directions:

Sprinkle season salt on patty. Assemble burger. Can’t get easier than that.

Blaine Stewart’s Classic Slider Recipe

Ingredients:

2 lbs ground chuck (80/20)

2 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 tsp Kosher salt

1 tsp black pepper

12 brioche slider rolls

Directions:

Gently combine sauce and seasonings with beef, making sure not to pack the burgers too much. Form into 12 patties, 2″ across. Grill for 4 minutes on each side. Serve on toasted roll, topped with pickle, ketchup, fresh arugula and a slice of tomato.

Kristen’s Juicy Portobello Parmesan Burgers

Ingredients:

Beef or Bison

One package of Portobello mushrooms finely minced

2 cups of spinach finely minced

1/4 cup of Parmesan cheese

2 tablespoons White Truffle Oil (or Olive Oil)

4 tablespoons Worcestershire Sauce

Garlic salt & pepper to taste

Tip:

Using the minced veggies in your burgers not only cuts the calories while increasing your volume without changing the texture of the burger, it also helps keep the burgers moist for meal-prep reheating throughout the week!