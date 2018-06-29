Newport News Police investigate Citgo robbery

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police in Newport News are investigating the robbery of a Citgo gas station in the city on Thursday around 6 p.m.

Officials say that two men walked into the gas station store in the 10700 block of Jefferson Avenue, and robbed a cashier at gunpoint.

The 32-year-old store worker said that both were armed and that they demanded money from her. She then fled the store in an effort to get help.

The gas station owner told police they then demanded money from him and that they fled the business after receiving an undisclosed amount of money.

No injuries were reported during the robbery investigation, which still remains ongoing.