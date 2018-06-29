New beach, dog area apart of updates at Hampton park

HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton is bringing some new features to Carousel Park, located near the downtown waterfront in the city.

The park’s new features will include a sandy urban beach, a dog area and tables.

Officials say the Downtown Hampton Development Partnership and the city, based on recommendations from the nonprofit Project for Public Spaces, are adding amenities designed to bring residents, nearby workers and visitors to the park.

“I am truly excited about the new downtown development project that was recently unveiled,” said Gay LaRue, who chairs downtown partnership’s public space committee. “It is going to bring much-needed and longed-for activity to our lovely downtown. The ‘urban beach’ and dog park, along with our beautiful Carousel, are going to be wonderful amenities for all the new Hampton citizens who will be moving here.”

