Match predicts the hottest day of summer for dating, it’s coming up in July

Attention single folks out there! Match has released their prediction for the hottest day of summer for dating, and it’s coming up soon!

July 8 will be online dating’s hottest day of the summer. This isn’t just any prediction, it’s based off over 20 years of historical data and site activity, the company said.

Match is expecting to see a 20% increase in activity on July 8 compared to Valentin’s Day.

“Finding love in the summer is ideal – everyone is at his or her best in the summer. Beautiful weather brings out the best in everyone,” Bela Gandhi founder of Smart Dating Academy and dating expert for Match said. “During the summer, singles are in full bloom, and when we feel our best, we feel like the world is our oyster. There’s truly no better time to date.”

Tips to Refresh Your Dating Profile for Summer’s Hottest Day from Match dating expert, Bela Gandhi:

Refresh your photos – have 4-6 great photos of yourself where you look Happy and Approachable. Don’t forget to have a great opening headshot as well as full body shots. Be positive and current in your profile! Offer up interesting tidbits about yourself that help you to stand out against millions of other singles online.