Hampton Police look for suspect in Tinee Giant Robbery

HAMPTON, Va. – Police in Hampton are investigating a Tinee Giant robbery that happened on Thursday around 11 p.m.

Officials say that a man entered the convenience store on the 2000 block of West Pembroke Avenue, and pulled a handgun on a store cashier and demanded money. The unidentified suspect then fled the scene heading toward Shell Road.

Police did not release how much money was taken from the Tinee Giant during the robbery.

The suspect is described by officials as a light skin colored black man with a slim build, who is 5 foot 9 inches and has brown eyes.

The Hampton Police Division ask that if there is someone in the community that may have information on this crime to please call them at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.