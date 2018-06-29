× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: More sunshine, heat, and humidity

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A sunny but hot weekend… We are off to another warm and muggy start this morning with temperatures in the 70s. Highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90 this afternoon, slightly cooler than yesterday but still above normal. With the humidity it will feel more like the mid 90s this afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies today with a few extra clouds in the mix at times. A stray “pop-up” shower/storm is possible but most areas will stay dry.

More heat, humidity, and sunshine this weekend. Highs will return to near 90 on Saturday with afternoon heat index values in the upper 90s. Highs will warm into the low to mid 90s on Sunday with afternoon heat index values near 105. With all of the heat and humidity a stray “pop-up” shower/storm is possible but most areas will stay dry.

Highs will remain in the low 90s early next week with afternoon heat index values in the upper 90s and low triple digits. Looking ahead to the Fourth of July, we will see highs in the upper 80s with partly cloudy skies and an isolated shower/storm possible.

Today: A Few Clouds. Highs near 90. Winds: N/E 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the low to mid 70s. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds. Highs near 90. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

June 29th

2000 Heavy Rain: 2.67″ Salisbury

Tropical Update

No tropical activity expected

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.