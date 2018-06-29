× First Warning Traffic – Bridge Openings Friday, Weekend Travel Alerts, Veterans Bridge Tolls Increasing Sunday

BRIDGE OPENINGS:

James River Bridge 9:00 AM

Coleman Bridge 10:30 AM

I-64 Express Lanes

Full closure June 29, 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel

Single-lane closures I-664 south: 26th St. to the MMMBT:

June 29-30 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Single-lane closures I-664 north: MMMBT to 26th St.:

June 29-30, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64/I-264 Interchange Improvements

Newtown Rd. north closed at Greenwich Road 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. through June 29. Detours will be in place.

Rd. north closed at Greenwich Road 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. through June 29. Detours will be in place. Curlew Dr. is closed near the I-64 overpass during June. A detour is in place.

CHESAPEAKE TOLL INCREASE:

The scheduled annual toll increase for the Dominion Boulevard Veterans Bridge goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Sunday, July 1. Tolls for all vehicle classes will increase by 5% or approximately $.05 for most passenger vehicles ($1.10 with E-ZPass, $3.10 without). This toll increase is part of the multi-year toll schedule approved by Chesapeake City Council on July 10, 2012. The multi-year toll schedule, showing all vehicle types and sizes, is available at www.DominionBoulevard.com.

Fiscal Year E-ZPass Toll Rates Non E-ZPass Toll Rates Toll

Class 1 Toll

Class 2 Toll

Class 3 Toll

Class 1 Toll

Class 2 Toll

Class 3 Opening to June 30, 2017 $1.00 $1.50 $2.50 $3.00 $3.50 $4.50 July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2018 $1.05 $1.58 $2.63 $3.05 $3.58 $4.63 July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019 $1.10 $1.65 $2.75 $3.10 $3.65 $4.75

LANE CLOSURES LIFTED TO EASE JULY 4 TRAVEL

VDOT suspending most highway work zones and lifting most lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia from noon Tuesday, July 3 until noon Thursday, July 5. While the lane closure lift is in effect for most areas, motorists may encounter semi-permanent work zones that remain in place during this time. A full listing of those lane closures can be found on VDOT ’s website TRAVEL-TRENDS MAP HELPS PREDICT PEAK CONGESTION VDOT ’s online, interactive ’s online, interactive travel-trends map shows peak congestion periods on Virginia interstates during previous Fourth of July holidays. While it can’t precisely predict when congestion will occur this year, it can help you plan travel around those times when roads have historically been busiest. Based on the traffic data, periods of moderate to heavy congestion are likely to occur between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 3 and Thursday, July 5.

HAMPTON ROADS HOV SCHEDULE, TUNNELS AND OTHER INFORMATION: I-64/I-264/I-564 HOV diamond lanes: Normal operating schedule/restrictions in place for HOV lanes and the Reversible Roadway Tuesday, July 3 and Thursday, July 5. Wednesday, July 4, HOV restrictions will be lifted on all HOV diamond lanes including the Express Lanes.

I-64 Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel (HRBT) – Local traffic to Virginia Beach is encouraged to use the I-664 Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel (MMMBT) as an alternative to the HRBT. If traveling to Virginia Beach, take I-664 south to the MMMBT. Then take the Portsmouth/Norfolk exit (exit 15A) to I-264 east to Virginia Beach.

Travel to Outer Banks – Local traffic to the North Carolina Outer Banks should use I-664 and the MMMBT to save time. From I-664 south, take I-64 west to exit 292, Chesapeake Expressway/I-464/Route 17. Keep left to continue to the Chesapeake Expressway (Route 168), and take Nags Head/Great Bridge (exit 291B) to the Outer Banks.

VIRGINIA BEACH:

Heavy Traffic Expected for July 4 Holiday…. Plan for It

​An estimated 100,000 people visit the Oceanfront during the holiday weekend. To facilitate traffic and accommodate the larger-than-normal crowds entering the Resort Area for the 4th of July and the Stars and Stripes Explosion, traffic on I-264 eastbound may be diverted at Parks Avenue and redirected westbound on I-264 beginning at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 4 until 1 a.m., on Thurs., July 5, or until traffic is flowing safely.

During this traffic diversion, the eastbound exit for South Birdneck Road and the westbound exit for First Colonial Road may be closed. Other routes into the Resort Area will remain open: General Booth Boulevard, Virginia Beach Boulevard, Laskin Road and Shore Drive.

Traffic near Mount Trashmore along Independence Boulevard, Edwin Drive and South Boulevard will also be heavy, due to the annual July 4th Celebration and fireworks show.

Special event parking will be $10, both at Mount Trashmore lots and at municipal lots and garages in the Resort Area.