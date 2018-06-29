First Warning Traffic – Bridge Openings Friday, Weekend Travel Alerts, Veterans Bridge Tolls Increasing Sunday
BRIDGE OPENINGS:
James River Bridge 9:00 AM
Coleman Bridge 10:30 AM
I-64 Express Lanes
- Full closure June 29, 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel
Single-lane closures I-664 south: 26th St. to the MMMBT:
June 29-30 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Single-lane closures I-664 north: MMMBT to 26th St.:
June 29-30, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
I-64/I-264 Interchange Improvements
- Newtown Rd. north closed at Greenwich Road 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. through June 29. Detours will be in place.
- Curlew Dr. is closed near the I-64 overpass during June. A detour is in place.
CHESAPEAKE TOLL INCREASE:
The scheduled annual toll increase for the Dominion Boulevard Veterans Bridge goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Sunday, July 1. Tolls for all vehicle classes will increase by 5% or approximately $.05 for most passenger vehicles ($1.10 with E-ZPass, $3.10 without). This toll increase is part of the multi-year toll schedule approved by Chesapeake City Council on July 10, 2012. The multi-year toll schedule, showing all vehicle types and sizes, is available at www.DominionBoulevard.com.
|Fiscal Year
|E-ZPass Toll Rates
|Non E-ZPass Toll Rates
|Toll
Class 1
|Toll
Class 2
|Toll
Class 3
|Toll
Class 1
|Toll
Class 2
|Toll
Class 3
|Opening to June 30, 2017
|$1.00
|$1.50
|$2.50
|$3.00
|$3.50
|$4.50
|July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2018
|$1.05
|$1.58
|$2.63
|$3.05
|$3.58
|$4.63
|July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019
|$1.10
|$1.65
|$2.75
|$3.10
|$3.65
|$4.75
VIRGINIA BEACH:
Heavy Traffic Expected for July 4 Holiday…. Plan for It
An estimated 100,000 people visit the Oceanfront during the holiday weekend. To facilitate traffic and accommodate the larger-than-normal crowds entering the Resort Area for the 4th of July and the Stars and Stripes Explosion, traffic on I-264 eastbound may be diverted at Parks Avenue and redirected westbound on I-264 beginning at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 4 until 1 a.m., on Thurs., July 5, or until traffic is flowing safely.
During this traffic diversion, the eastbound exit for South Birdneck Road and the westbound exit for First Colonial Road may be closed. Other routes into the Resort Area will remain open: General Booth Boulevard, Virginia Beach Boulevard, Laskin Road and Shore Drive.
Traffic near Mount Trashmore along Independence Boulevard, Edwin Drive and South Boulevard will also be heavy, due to the annual July 4th Celebration and fireworks show.
Special event parking will be $10, both at Mount Trashmore lots and at municipal lots and garages in the Resort Area.