× First Warning Forecast: Sweltering heat on tap for the weekend

It’s been another hot one today, but not quite as hot as yesterday. Expect clear to partly cloudy skies this evening with lows dropping into the low and mid 70s.

We’re cranking up the heat for the weekend. Clear to partly cloudy skies on Saturday with highs in the low 90s. It will feel like the upper 90s to triple digits though, once we factor in the humidity.

Another hot one on Sunday. It will be very similar to Saturday with highs in the low 90s. We only have a 5 percent chance for a pop-up shower or storm since we will be dealing with lots of heat and humidity.

Expect dry conditions to start the work week with highs near 90 under clear to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will start trending closer to normal for the remainder of the week, which means highs mainly in the upper 80s. Tuesday is looking dry with highs in the upper 80s.

Fourth of July is looking mostly dry. We are keeping a slight 20 percent chance for a pop-up shower and storm. We’ll keep an eye on it. A little bit better of a chance on Thursday and Friday.

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the low to mid 70s. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds. Highs near 90. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity expected

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.