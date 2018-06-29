× First Warning Forecast: 105 Degree Heat Index

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

Still hot and humid today but not quite as bad as yesterday. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 80s with the heat index values mostly in the mid to upper 90s with a few spots in the triple digits. We will stay mostly dry today with a small chance of a quick pop up shower but only at 10%. We will continue to see plenty of sunshine and stay clear overnight.

More heat, humidity, and sunshine this weekend. If you are up early Saturday you could deal with some patchy fog then it will be replaced with plenty of sunshine for the day. Highs will return to the lower 90s on Saturday with afternoon heat index values in the upper 90s with a few spots possibly breaking into the triple digits. Highs will warm into the low to mid 90s on Sunday with afternoon heat index values near 105. With all of the heat and humidity a stray “pop-up” shower/storm is possible but most areas will stay dry.

Highs will remain in the low 90s early next week with afternoon heat index values in the upper 90s and low triple digits.

Looking ahead to the Fourth of July, we will see highs in the upper 80s with partly cloudy skies and an isolated shower/storm possible. As of now we are only tracking a 20% chance of a storm so most of us should stay dry for fireworks.

Today: A Few Clouds. Highs near 90. Winds: N/E 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the low to mid 70s. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds. Highs near 90. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

June 29th

2000 Heavy Rain: 2.67″ Salisbury

Tropical Update

No tropical activity expected

