Coast Guard Station Hatteras Inlet holds change of command ceremony

HATTERAS, Va. – The Coast Guard held a change of command ceremony at Coast Guard Station Hatteras Inlet on Friday.

Officials say that Senior Chief Petty Officer James Pond relieved Master Chief Petty Officer Christopher Wright as officer in charge

Capt. Bion Stewart, commander of Sector North Carolina, led the ceremony that was attended by many in the area affiliated with the station.

Wright, who is leaving for retirement, spent 25-years in the Coast Guard. His time in the service includes tours at Station Morro Bay, California, Station Depoe Bay, Oregon, Station Barnegat Light, New Jersey, and Station Noyo River in Fort Bragg, California.

His final stop at Station Hatteras Inlet was his second time serving as the station’s officer in charge.

Officials say Pond most recently served as the officer in charge of Station Indian River Inlet in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. In addition to serving at multiple surf stations for 13 of his 22 years in the Coast Guard, he has served aboard Cutter Boutwell in Alameda, California, and at Maritime Force Protection Unit Bangor in Silverdale, Washington.