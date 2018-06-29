BLACK LIGHTNING, Thursday 7/5 at 9pm on WGNT 27

Black Lightning -- "Equinox: The Book of Fate" -- Image BLK107b_0378b.jpg -- Pictured: Cress Williams as Black Lightning -- Photo: Mark Hill/The CW -- ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.
“Equinox: The Book of Fate” – (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)
THE NEW NORMAL – Black Lightning’s (Cress Williams) pursuit for Tobias (Marvin Jones III) continues. Anissa (Nafessa Williams) continues to find herself in the new normal. China Anne McClain, Christine Adams, Damon Gupton and James Remar also star. The episode was written by Lamont Magee and directed Billy Woodruff (#107). Original airdate 3/6/2018.