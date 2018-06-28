Yorktown teenager nationally recognized for tobacco-free advocacy work

YORKTOWN, Va. – From sitting in her bedroom to protesting on Capitol Hill, Eunice Namkoong is advocating for 100 percent tobacco and e-cigarette-free schools. After four years of advocacy work, she’s been nationally recognized for her efforts.

“I got into tobacco control my freshman year of high school,” said Eunice. “I grew up in an environment where I knew smoking was bad but a lot of my peers didn’t know about the effects of smoking, especially with e-cigarettes which are becoming really really popular among teens.”

So she took action to get results. She was a freshman and started passing out flyers at Tabb High School to see what her peers knew or didn’t know about the tobacco policy in their school.

Then, she gave the results to her principal. Fast forward four years and she’s helped affect policy change, won awards and is nationally recognized.

