York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office responds to shooting on Rochambeau Drive

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Officers in York County responded to a non-lethal shooting early Thursday morning.

On June 28 at approximately 2:21 a.m. deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of Rochambeau Drive to a call for a shooting. A female victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators responded and discovered that the victim was traveling in a vehicle on Rochambeau Drive when the suspect vehicle approached from behind and began shooting into the vehicle the victim was occupying. The suspect vehicle is described as a light-colored sedan.

If you have any information that could help in this investigation please call the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook tip line at 757-890-4999 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.