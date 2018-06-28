William & Mary student has drug charges certified to grand jury

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – 22-year-old Keegan Paugh had multiple charges against him certified to grand jury on Thursday.

The William and Mary student is facing two charges of possession of a controlled substance and one charge for sale, distribution of marijuana, according to officials.

There were other charges against Paugh that were Nolle Prosequi in court Thursday including one charge of drug sale on, near school library; three charges of possession of a controlled substance; one charge of possession of marijuana; one charge of possession of controlled substance.

Paugh is one of ten people (nine students and one visiting professor) who faces charges after a narcotics investigation by police and the College of William and Mary.

The months-long investigation began when authorities received information about unreported sexual assaults due to an increase in drug activity occurring on or around the William & Mary campus.

Authorities seized drugs such as LSD, cocaine, psilocybin (mushrooms), opioids, amphetamines, steroids, hashish and marijuana. Approximately $14,000 in cash was also recovered.

Word of the arrests spread on campus.

“The professor kind of surprised me, the students not really. I thought it was mostly based on students,” one student said.

According to court documents, the suspects sold drugs within 1,000 feet of the campus and on property owned by the College of William and Mary.

Police say some suspects were caught on surveillance video and made drug sales with undercover agents.

William and Mary released a statement about the arrest, saying the news is both surprising and disappointing:

The news of these arrests was both surprising and disappointing. We know the university is not immune to crimes that affect all of society but as an institution and a member of this community, we take the issue of drugs – and all matters of crime prevention and safety – seriously. When we learn about issues on our campus we investigate promptly, take legal action as necessary and provide resources to anyone in our community dealing with a drug use problem or addiction. It is an issue we must and will continue to focus on as a university.

