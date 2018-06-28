Virginia ranked most patriotic state in the U.S.

Virginians bleed red, white and blue!

In new WalletHub survey the Commonwealth was ranked #1 on the Most Patriotic States in America list, coming in with a score of 70.48 with a 5 for military engagement and 10 for civic engagement.

The survey ranked all 50 states and compared them on 13 key indicators of what they consider patriotism.

Their data set ranges from share of enlisted military population to share of adults who voted in the 2016 presidential election to AmeriCorps volunteers per capita. Click here to read the full list of indicators.

North Carolina ranked pretty high as well, coming in at #9 out of the 50 sates.

The state that came in last, according to WalletHub, was Massachusetts.