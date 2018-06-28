Vehicle title fee for Virginia residents increases

RICHMOND, Va. – Title fees for Virginia state residents will increase starting July 1, 2018, according to state officials.

Fees will increase on vehicle titles from $10 to $15 after new legislation was approved through action by the 2018 General Assembly, according to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.

This is the first time that the Virginia title fee has been adjusted by the Commonwealth since the 1980s.

Vehicle registration extensions for some customers with outstanding tolls House Bill 1069/Senate Bill 575 enables Virginians whose ability to renew their expiring vehicle registration has been withheld due to outstanding road tolls to request a one month registration extension if the current registration period will expire within the calendar month, according to officials with the Virginia DMV.

This will allow Virginians to settle their debt without impacting their ability to use their vehicle.

Those applicable must pay a $10 administrative fee and a fee for a one-month renewal. Only one extension can be granted for any one vehicle registration period.

Officials say that temporary vehicle registration for some customers with delinquent taxes House Bill 489 permits persons with delinquent taxes or fees, including local vehicle license fees, delinquent tangible personal property tax, or parking citations, to register a newly purchased vehicle for up to 90 days.

This allows individuals to purchase a vehicle, but grants time to satisfy delinquent taxes or fees. Once the taxes or fees are satisfied, DMV may issue a full one-, two-, or three-year registration.

