Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Feeling like the triple digits again

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A typical summer day… Temperatures will start in the mid 70s today and you will notice the mugginess this morning. Highs will warm into the low 90s this afternoon but heat index values will reach to near 100. We will see partly cloudy skies for the first half of the day. Clouds, showers, and storms will build this afternoon as a cold front moves in. Severe weather is not expected but heavy downpours are possible.

Scattered showers and storms will continue this evening. Skies will clear overnight with lows returning to the mid 70s.

We will see more sunshine on Friday with very low rain chances. Highs will drop into the upper 80s, but with the humidity to will feel more like the mid 90s. Sunshine will continue for the weekend as heat and humidity build. Highs will reach the low 90s on Saturday and mid 90s on Sunday. Heat index values will reach to near 100 Saturday and near 105 on Sunday.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (40%). Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: NW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: N/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

June 28th

1986 F0 Tornadoes: Gates Co, Chowan Co

Tropical Update

No tropical activity expected

