Test your Harry Potter knowledge and play fun games at Dave & Busters Va. Beach trivia

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – What two things go very well together? Dave & Busters and Harry Potter trivia!

As a part of what the restaurant calls “Nerd Night Summer Series” they will hold a night of trivia based on the core Harry Potter series and original eight movies.

You can even enter to win a ‘huge’ Harry Potter prize pack by making reservations for the event ahead of time. Reservations also include an unlimited video game play card, a coupon for our snack cart and other themed goodies, the event page said.

The event will be July 23 from 7 – 9 p.m. at the Dave & Busters on Lynnhaven Parkway.

Click here for more information and to reserve a table.