Record-breaking number of travelers hit the road in Virginia for the 4th

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – More Virginians will be traveling over the Fourth of July holiday this year than any year on record.

According to AAA, more than 1.2 million people in the Commonwealth will be enjoying the Fourth of July away from home, with 1.1 million of them traveling by automobile. For those planning a road trip, INRIX, a global transportation analytics company, predicts travel times in the most congested cities in the U.S. could be twice as long as than the normal trip, with Tuesday, July 3, being the busiest day.

“With so many people taking to the roads, we would like to take a moment to remind everyone to drive safely. Drive distraction-free. Too many people are injured or killed every year because of distracted driving. You wouldn’t drive intoxicated. Please don’t drive ‘intexticated’. Arrive to your destination safe,” said Georjeane Blumling, vice president of public affairs for AAA Tidewater Virginia.

Distracted driving kills an average of nine people and injures 1,000 each day, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. It is the third leading driver-related cause of crash fatalities behind speeding and driving under the influence.

Some safety tips for drivers this holiday weekend: