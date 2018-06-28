Norfolk approves purchase agreement with TCC for Greyhound property

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk City Council approved the joint purchase with Tidewater Community Coellge of the Greyhound bus station on 701 Monticello Avenue.

According to a release from TCC, with the council’s approval TCC Real Estate Foundation and the City of Norfolk will move forward with its plan to build the Patricia and Douglas Perry TCC Center for Visual & Culinary Arts and Hospitality Mangement.

“It is fair to say that the construction of TCC’s Norfolk Campus in the ‘90s brought new energy to downtown,” TCC President Edna V. Baehre-Kolovani said. “And now history will be repeating itself. We are proud to partner with Mayor Alexander and the City of Norfolk to light up the NEON District with this project. As one of the anchors in the NEON District, we will be creating a destination not only for students, but for visitors as well.”

The city will relocate the Greyhound operations to the Downtown Norfolk Transit Station, say officials.

“Norfolk is building a global reputation as a destination for the arts,” said Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Cooper Alexander. “This joint venture between the City of Norfolk and Tidewater Community College will bring new opportunities to thousands of students and visitors, while establishing the NEON District as Hampton Roads’ premier area for creative professionals.”

Mayor Alexander has harped on how the new TCC location will help create opportunities not only for students, but also residents of the city through workforce and dual enrollment programs.

“This offers a unique opportunity for the next generation of hospitality professionals in what is a fast-growing segment of Norfolk’s economy,” Mayor Alexander said. “Our employers will welcome this program.”

TCC says that The Perry Center will include:

Allow the expansion of TCC’s visual arts programs to include fiber arts, jewelry and papermaking, among others.

Expand TCC’s nationally accredited culinary arts program from two kitchens currently to five, tripling enrollment and offering opportunities for public cooking classes and new programs.

Create a student-run restaurant on which culinary and visual arts students will collaborate.

And become the home of a new Restaurant Management program being introduced by TCC this fall.