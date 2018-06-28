Newport News Police respond to auto-pedestrian crash with life-threatening injuries

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police responded to an automobile accident involving a bicyclist Thursday night.

At 9:12 p.m., officers arrived at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Ivy Farms Road after receiving a call for an accident. The person hit was on a bicycle and the vehicle involved was a Lincoln Town Car.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No charges have been filed at this time, and no other injuries were reported. The investigation is still ongoing.

