New Maui Jack’s Waterpark opening on Chincoteague Island

CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND Va. – There’s a new attraction for families to enjoy this summer on the Eastern Shore.

Beat the heat and spend a day with the family at the new Maui Jack’s Waterpark.

Doors will officially open for families to splash around on Friday with a grand opening.

The grand opening will include an official ribbon cutting ceremony, raffle prizes, tours of the water park plus special food and drinks on the house.

During the normal season kids under three are free.

Full day passes are $22 dollars for anyone 48 inches and over and $17 for anyone under 48 inches.

You also have the option to purchase later day passes starting at 3 p.m. for a discounted price each day.

Maui Jack’s will have three day passes and season passes for anyone looking to enjoy the water park for more than a day.

The waterpark will be open seven days a week from 10 am to 6 p.m. all season.

There is something for the entire families from relaxing cabanas, to three body slides, a lazy river plus high speed slides to ride and North Shore Beach for the smaller swimmers.

For passes click here.