Military-grade explosive device found at Suffolk home

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk officials have closed a portion of Wilroy Road because of an active investigation involving a military-grade explosive device located inside a home in the city.

Officials say that they responded to the incident around 5 p.m. in the 1300 block of Wilory Road.

The Suffolk Fire Marshal’s Office has responded and the State Police Bomb Squad is also responding.

No evacuations have been necessary.

Wilroy Road is currently closed in both directions at Suburban Drive to River Creek Drive as the investigation continues.

