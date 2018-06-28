Local product Brandon Lowe is living his best life in Triple-A ball

NORFOLK, Va. – Brandon Lowe has made the most of his opportunity. After spending the first portion of his 2018 season with the Montgomery Biscuits, Lowe was recently promoted to the Durham Bulls.

The Nansemond River product hasonly played 19 games with the IL South leading Bulls, but he has been on a tear since getting his first shot at Triple-A baseball. In the last nine games alone, Lowe has hit seven home runs.

In 2017 at Double-A, Lowe hit .298 with 11 home runs and 58 RBIs.

His promotion came with perks. As the Tides continue their longest home-stand of the season, the Durham Bulls have trotted into town.

Timing worked out for Lowe, as he’s back home taking at-bats in the stadium he grew up watching minor league baseball.

“Coming to games here as a kid, you know, watching multiple games here with my travel teammates and stuff like that, I never imagined that I’d play at Harbor Park, let alone the opposing team here, kind of a weird feeling,” Lowe told News 3.

As for his recent hot bat? The secret sauce, is apple sauce. “We went to Indianapolis and they had these little to-go apple sauces, like little kids food, I had one and hit a home run that day and I said ‘I’ve got to keep eating the apple sauce.”

Lowe plans not to get lost in the sauce, and savor his first series in front of family & friends.