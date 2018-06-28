Jury recommends 55 years behind bars for Virginia Beach club dance floor murderer

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A man was sentenced Thursday for a murder at a Virginia Beach club.

39-year-old Tobias Loftin was found guilty by a jury on charges of First Degree Murder, Use of a Firearm, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

The jury recommended he serve 55 years in prison. A judge will formally sentence Loftin on October 3.

Evidence proved that in the early morning hours of August 27, 2016, Loftin and the victim, Demetrius Darnell McCloud, were on the dance floor at Club Embassy on Virginia Beach Boulevard.

After exchanging brief words with each other, the Commonwealth’s Attorney said the victim turned around and Loftin shot him in the head from behind. McCloud died at the scene.

Within twelve hours of the crime, anonymous callers offered the street name of “Boss Hog” as the potential suspect.

Detectives were able to determine that “Boss Hog” was Tobias Loftin because of previous cases concerning him.

Security camera footage from Club Embassy also helped detectives. Loftin was captured on video committing the homicide and fleeing from the scene through a rear doorway.

During the trial, two witnesses who were present at the scene identified Loftin as the shooter.

Loftin has prior convictions for Attempted Robbery, Malicious Wounding, and Use of a Firearm, the Commonwealth’s Attorney said.