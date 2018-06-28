Hampton Police make arrest in connection with two stolen vehicle investigations

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division has made an arrest in connection with two stolen vehicle investigations that occurred on June 22 and June 25.

As a result of the investigation, 25-year-old Warren Wendell Maxwell of Hampton was taken into custody Wednesday.

On June 22 at 3:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the parking lot of the Food Lion, located in the 2000 block of Nickerson Boulevard, for a stolen vehicle complaint. Officers arrived on scene and met with the victim, a 22-year-old Hampton woman, who told officers that she had parked her vehicle in the parking lot of the Food Lion Shopping Center earlier in the day, but upon returning the vehicle was gone.

Further investigation revealed that the suspect entered the unlocked vehicle and drove the vehicle away from the parking lot. The vehicle was recovered from the 100 block of Golden Gate Drive a short time after the stolen vehicle report was taken.

Then on June 25 at approximately 10:30 a.m. officers responded to the same Food Lion for another complaint of a stolen vehicle. Upon arrival on scene they met with the victim, an 81-year-old Hampton woman, who relayed that she had parked her vehicle in the parking lot in an attempt to purchase some items at the shopping center but came back to find the vehicle missing.

The victim’s stolen vehicle was located and recovered in the 2000 block of Brown Circle.

Maxwell, with a last known address in the 2000 block of Seward Drive, has been apprehended and charged with two counts of grand larceny-auto, two counts of unlawfully entering a vehicle and two counts of driving suspended. Maxwell remains in custody of the Hampton City Jail.