Hampton nursing home worker’s purse stolen while she worked, police look for suspect

HAMPTON, Va. – Police are asking the public for help in finding a suspect after a nursing home worker’s purse was stolen.

June 23 around 10:30 p.m. officers responded to the Sentara Nursing Facility in the 2200 block of Executive Drive.

When they got there the victim said when she got to work she put her purse at the back nursing station and continued on with her shift.

Throughout the shift the victim noticed that her purse was no longer where she had left it when she arrived at work but she thought another co-worker had put the purse in the back staff area.

She said when she checked that area she realized that her purse had been stolen so she called police.

The suspect has been described as a middle aged black male with grey chin hair/goatee, last seen wearing a maroon ball cap with a white bill, a multi-colored striped short sleeved t-shirt, khaki shorts and dark high top tennis shoes.

If you have information that can help police call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.