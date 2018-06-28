Former ODU football player found guilty of assault

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - A former Old Dominion University football player has been found guilty of malicious wounding and assault and battery after a June 11, 2017, nightclub incident.

21-year-old Devin Hannan was originally charged with aggravated malicious wounding but the charge was dropped down because one of the victims, Seth Applegate, died and they couldn't prove that he would have had a permanent injury, which is part of the statue for aggravated malicious wounding.

Applegate died on August 11, 2017, of an overdose. The defense argued that it was unrelated to this case. The commonwealth said the victim was trying to treat his pain, but overdosed as a result.

Norfolk Police said they were called to The Edge nightclub on Hampton Boulevard around 1:15 a.m. that June night in reference to an assault that had just occurred.

Police arrived to find two men suffering from non-life threatening injuries. 27-year-old, Applegate, was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment and the other man was treated at the scene.

Applegate at the time worked for an airline company.

According to testimony in court, Applegate on the night of the assault was visiting with friends and was only in town for one night.

The assault forced Applegate to stay in a local hospital for almost four days. He was treated for a severe jaw injury as well as a broken eye socket, plus other nose and face injuries.

After his time in the hospital and an emergency surgery, Applegate was able to go home with his family but had to have his jaw wired shut for eight weeks, according to information presented in court.

Hannan and 22-year-old Manuel Matiarena were arrested soon after the incident.

Matiarena was charged with assault and battery.

ODU Head Football Coach Bobby Wilder released a one-line statement regarding the matter, stating, "Devin Hannan and Manny Matiarena have been suspended indefinitely from the Old Dominion football team."

Both played as offensive lineman for the Monarchs football team.

Hannan is back in court to receive his sentence on September 20.