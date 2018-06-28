Five dead after shooting at Maryland newspaper office

Annapolis, Maryland – Police and first responders are investigating a shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper office in Annapolis, Maryland, where five are dead, according to officials.

One person is in custody who is believed to be a shooter at the Gazette building, a law enforcement official told CNN. A law enforcement source says a shotgun was used in the shooting.

Phil Davis, a Gazette reporter, tweeted the “gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees.”

“There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you’re under your desk and then hear the gunman reload,” he said.

“This is a newspaper we live with every day,” Susan O’Brien, a spokesperson for the city of Annapolis said. “Our hearts are with the family.”

O’Brien said Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan was on the scene.

Earlier, Hogan tweeted he was “absolutely devastated to learn of this tragedy in Annapolis.”

“Devastating. My heart is with Capital Gazette and the people of Annapolis right now,” Maryland Senator Ben Cardin tweeted.

The ATF and FBI are also responding to the shooting.

The Capital Gazette is owned by The Baltimore Sun.

More information to come.

