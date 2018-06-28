× First Warning Forecast: Tracking partly cloudy skies and highs near 90

A cold front will move through the area this evening bringing us a chance for some scattered showers and storms. Conditions will be mostly dry under partly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the low and mid 70s.

Partly cloudy and hot to end the work week. Highs around 90. Hot and steamy over the weekend. Temperatures will soar into the low 90s with heat index values in the triple digits. We’ll continue with low rain chances.

Clear to partly cloudy skies to start the work week with highs topping off at 90 degrees. We’ll cool things down just a bit Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will warm to the upper 80s, so not that much relief, but we’ll take what we can get. Fourth of July is looking dry as of now, with increasing rain chances on Thursday.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and warm. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: E around 5 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity expected

