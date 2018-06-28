× First Warning Forecast: Hot, Humid, & Sunny

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

The heat is on today with temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s with a few spots already feeling like the triple digits. We will continue to be mostly sunny through the day with a 40% chance at some showers and a possible storm as a cold front moves through. We are not expecting anything to go severe as of now. We are still a little breezy with wind coming from the southwest at 10-15 mph.

Friday we cool down a few degrees and the humidity backs off a bit. We will reach highs in the mid to upper 80s but feel more like the 90s with the humidity added in. We will start off with some cloud cover then clear throughout the day leaving us mostly cloudy. Rain chances will stick to 10-20% through the afternoon. Wind will be from the east 5-10 mph

For the weekend the heat and humidity come right back in. Saturday and Sunday we will reach the low to mid 90s with the heat index back into the triple digits. Rain chances will stay minimal Friday through Tuesday at only 10%. Our next best rain chance will be the Fourth of July on Wednesday and will still only be up to 30%.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (40%). Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: NW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: N/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

June 28th

1986 F0 Tornadoes: Gates Co, Chowan Co

Tropical Update

No tropical activity expected

