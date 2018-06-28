× City of Norfolk hosts “social media scavenger hunt”

NORFOLK, Va. – Summer is here, which means it’s time to get out and explore all that Norfolk has to offer.

This July, the City of Norfolk and the Department of Recreation, Parks & Open Space invite everyone to discover the hidden gems of the city’s local parks and open spaces during National Parks and Recreation Month by hosting a social media scavenger hunt.

Beginning July 2, five photo clues of undiscovered spaces in Norfolk will be posted each week to the RPOS Facebook page and Instagram account. Using the clues, participants can enter the contest by simply posting a selfie of themselves at the correct location with the hashtag #NFKParkie. Locations will be in parks and open spaces all throughout Norfolk.

Each week, winners will be chosen at random to receive special prizes.