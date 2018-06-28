City of Norfolk closed for July 4th holiday

NORFOLK, Va.- Norfolk’s government offices, which includes city hall, will be closed on Wednesday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day.

The closures include all libraries, recreation centers and outdoor pools, according to the city. Beach lifeguards are on duty from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on July 4.

State offices, including the offices of the Commissioner of the Revenue and the City Treasurer, Circuit, General District and Juvenile and Domestic Relations courts will also close for the holiday as well.

Garbage and recycling collection for Wednesday, July 4, 2018, has been rescheduled for that Monday, July 2, 2018.

For a bulk waste collection on Monday and Tuesday (July 2 and July 3) must be made before 3 p.m. on Friday, June 29. Officials say that city residents can call Norfolk Cares Center at (757) 664-6510 or fill out a request online at here, and click on the Request Tracker.

Norfolk residents can drop-off unwanted E-waste seven days a week/24 hours per day the Division of Towing and Recovery at 1188-A Lance Road.

