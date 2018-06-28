Christian organization brings hundreds of teen volunteers to Hampton Roads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – These days it’s not as easy for Marilyn Martlin to keep up her house, but the 86-year-old has some help this week.

Half-a-dozen teenaged volunteers from up and down the east coast are there with hammers, paintbrushes and more to give Martlin’s home some TLC.

It’s all made possible through an organization called Group Mission Trips, which spends the summer hosting camps for teens around the country who are looking to volunteer.

Martlin’s daughter found out about the program and signed her mother up through a local church, Providence Presbyterian, which split up Group Missions’ hundreds of volunteers into 59 crews, one of which went to Martlin’s home.

With the help of an adult chaperone, they’ve spent the majority of their time painting the inside and the outside of the house. Some of the teens are from Virginia, but most are from other states.'

Throughout the week, not only do they become friends with each other, but with the people they're helping too.

Group Missions Trips volunteers are in Hampton Roads through Friday.